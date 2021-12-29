Exporters across sectors are flushed with orders for next fiscal: FIEO

-
The country's exports are expected to register healthy growth rate in the financial year 2022-23 and might touch USD 530 billion as exporters are "flushed" with orders, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Wednesday.
It added that additional exports will come from some of the PLI (production-linked incentive) sectors in the next fiscal.
"Since India will be adding over USD 130 billion or so in the current fiscal, we should aim to build on the same and thus aim much higher.
"Since we are likely to cross USD 400 billion in 2021-22, we should focus and aim for exports in the vicinity of USD 525-530 billion in 2022-23," FIEO President A Sakthivel said in a statement.
He said exporters across sectors are flushed with orders for the next fiscal , which will push the growth prospects in the next fiscal.
