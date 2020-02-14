Exports decline by 1.66% year-on-year to $25.97 billion in January

The country's exports contracted for the sixth month in a row by 1.66 per cent in January to USD 25.97 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

Imports too declined by 0.75 per cent USD 41.14 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 15.17 billion during the month under review.

The trade deficit was USD 15.05 billion in January 2019.

During April-January 2019-20, exports slipped 1.93 per cent to USD 265.26 billion, imports declined by 8.12 per cent to USD 398.53 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 133.27 billion.