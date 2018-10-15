Exports enter negative zone, decline 2.15% in Sept; Imports up 10.45%

-
India's exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 per cent in September on a yearly basis, showed government data Monday.
Imports, however, went up by 10.45 per cent in September. The increase works out to be 16.16 per cent during April-September period of 2018-19 financial year.
The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at $13.98 billion during September 2018. The overall deficit stood at $ 94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal.
Exports were on the rise since April, after declining by 0.66 per cent in March 2018.
