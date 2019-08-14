Exports rise 2.25% to $26.33 bn in July; trade deficit narrows to $13.43 bn

-
ALSO READ
Exports rise 3.7% in January; trade deficit widens to $14.7 billion
Delhi High Court agrees to hear petition against DRI norms on exports
April trade deficit widens to $15 billion; exports, imports register growth
Trade conflicts to mar export earnings of seafood companies in 2019: Report
India's coffee exports up 13% to 48,330 tonnes in first two-months of 2019
-
India's exports grew by 2.25 per cent to $26.33 billion in July, government data showed on Wednesday. Imports, however, slipped by 10.43 per cent to $39.76 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $13.43 billion in July.
The deficit was $18.63 billion in July last year.
Export sectors that recorded positive growth in the last month includes chemical, iron and pharmaceuticals. Shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, petroleum products recorded negative growth, according to the data.
Oil imports decline 22.15 per cent to $9.6 billion, and non-oil slipped by 5.92 per cent to $30.16 billion. Cumulatively, during April-July 2019, exports dipped 0.37 per cent to $107.41 billion, while imports were contracted by 3.63 per cent to $166.8 billion.
Gold imports dipped 42.2 per cent to $1.71 billion in July
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU