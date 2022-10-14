JUST IN
Exports up 4.82% to $35.45 bn in Sept; trade deficit widens to $25.71 bn
BIS should help facilitate zero defect, zero effect policy: Piyush Goyal
WPI inflation eases to 18-month low of 10.7% as pricing pressure softens
India to be among fastest growing economies despite global challenges: RBI
RBI's repo rate hike was necessary to combat inflation risks: MPC minutes
India pushes oil refiners to diversify imports after surprise OPEC+ cuts
The challenge of getting India's 350-400 mn 2G users to upgrade to 4G or 5G
India will do all that is required to ensure energy security: Hardeep Puri
FM Sitharaman offers open source network India Stack to other countries
Inflation will not come below RBI's tolerance level in FY23: IMF's Choueiri
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
BIS should help facilitate zero defect, zero effect policy: Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

Exports up 4.82% at $35.45 bn in Sept; trade deficit widens to $25.71 bn

Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 per cent to $61.61 billion

Topics
India exports | India trade deficit | trade data

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

exports

India's exports rose by 4.82 per cent to $35.45 billion in September, even as its trade deficit widened to $25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry had stated that the country's merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to $32.62 billion in September.

Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 per cent to $61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 was $22.47 billion.

During April-September 2022, exports recorded growth of 16.96 billion to $231.88 billion. Imports rose by 38.55 per cent to $380.34 billion, while the trade deficit widened to $148.46 billion from $76.25 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India exports

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.