Exports up 4.82% at $35.45 bn in Sept; trade deficit widens to $25.71 bn

India's exports rose by 4.82 per cent to $35.45 billion in September, even as its trade deficit widened to $25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry had stated that the country's merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to $32.62 billion in September.

Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 per cent to $61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 was $22.47 billion.

During April-September 2022, exports recorded growth of 16.96 billion to $231.88 billion. Imports rose by 38.55 per cent to $380.34 billion, while the trade deficit widened to $148.46 billion from $76.25 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

