Exports rise 30.7% to $40.19 bn in Apr; trade deficit widens to $20.11 bn

-
ALSO READ
India's merchandise exports to grow 51% in April-Dec 2021 period: Exim Bank
December merchandise exports up 40% YoY, hit record $37.81 billion
India's share of global merchandise exports at an all-time high: Report
Exports rise by 23.69% to $34 bn in Jan; trade deficit widens to $17.94 bn
India's trade deficit rises 88% to $192.41 billion in FY22: Govt data
-
India's merchandise exports surged 30.7 per cent to USD 40.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as trade deficit widened to USD 20.11 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
Imports during the month under review grew by 30.97 per cent to USD 60.3 billion.
The trade deficit in April 2021 was at USD 15.29 billion.
"After a record performance in the last financial year, the exports continued robust growth in April, 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing USD 40 billion," it said.
Petroleum and crude oil imports during the month rose by 87.54 per cent to USD 20.2 billion. Coal, Coke and Briquettes imports jumped to USD 4.93 billion, as against USD 2 billion in April 2021.
Gold imports, however, dipped by about 72 per cent to USD 1.72 billion during the month under review, from USD 6.23 billion in April 2021.
Engineering goods exports increased by 15.38 per cent to USD 9.2 billion, while petroleum products exports soared 113.21 per cent to USD 7.73 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU