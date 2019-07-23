Eye on relaxed labour law compliance: Here are govt's key proposals

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government proposed two major sets of labour law reforms in Parliament on Tuesday, which seeks to extend the coverage of minimum wage to the entire workforce of the country and proposes to do away with the need for employers to obtain multiple licences for hiring contract workers.

These proposals were a part of the Code on Wages Bill, 2019 and the Code on Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Bill 2019 introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in Lok Sabha.

The government has simplified the methodology for fixing minimum wages across the country. At present, states have the power to fix minimum wages and there are over 2,000 variants of such wage levels across the country.

Employers will be required to give minimum wage level, notified by either the state or the central government, to the unorganised sector, too. At present, only a particular list of occupations, notified by the central government, are covered by the minimum wage law. This move will ensure “protection of minimum wage from 40 per cent to 100 per cent of the workforce”.

The government has done away with the need to fix minimum wages based on occupations and states will be required to set it based on skills and geography, keeping in mind “arduousness” of work in some cases.

However, the state governments will not be allowed to fix minimum wages below the statutory floor fixed by the Centre. “Introduction of statutory floor wage to be computed based on minimum living conditions, will extend qualitative living conditions across the country to about 500 million workers,” an official statement issued by the labour and employment ministry said.

Through the Code on Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions, the government has proposed to extend the provisions of safety, health, welfare and working conditions from around nine major sectors to all establishments with at least 10 workers.

Significantly, the Bill proposes one registration for an establishment instead of multiple registrations. At present, six of the 13 existing labour laws, proposed to be subsumed under this new law, provide for separate registration of an establishment. “This will create a centralized data base and promote ‘ease of doing business’,” the official statement said.

Companies in India will no longer require to obtain multiple licences for hiring contract workers, according to the proposed Bill. Instead, a one-time pan-Indian licence, which will be valid for five years, has been proposed for such companies executing multiple projects in various parts of the country.

“The key proposal in the Code is single registration for establishments, single licence and single return for labour laws instead of 21 at present,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

Besides, employers will need to provide free of cost annual health checks-up for employees above an age prescribed by the government for certain kind of establishments, according to a proposal. The government said it “increases productivity as it would be possible to detect diseases.”



All establishments employing at least 10 workers will be required to give appointment letters to all its workers — a move to ensure that employees are provided with all the statutory social security benefits, according to another proposal.