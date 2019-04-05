Falling corporate capital expenditure, slowing rural sales worry CEOs

With corporate capital expenditure falling to a 14-year low and rural sales showing signs of distress, CEOs say the second rate cut by the RBI in 2019 will help companies cut finance costs and reduce debt. But it will not help the slowing investment engine.

The next trigger for investment decisions will be the Budget, to be presented by the new government after the general elections. The other bad news for India Inc is the forecast of below-average rainfall and hardening of crude oil prices. “The outlook is dependent on how India scores against the ‘swing’ of the ...