Farmers expand area under cotton by 24% on price increase, MSP hike

Encouraged by the increase in futures prices and also the minimum support price, cotton farmers have expanded acreage under this cash crop by shifting from maize and soybean in the early kharif sowing season.

Following an increase in cotton prices in the first fortnight of June by up to three per cent after a fall earlier, and a hike in its (MSP) by the Union Ministry of Agriculture by five per cent, farmers have planted more cotton this kharif season.

The benchmark cotton futures for near month delivery jumped by 3 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) to trade at Rs 16,120 a bale.

The government raised of medium staple cotton by Rs 442 a bale (of 170 kg) to Rs 9,376 a bale (converted from an increase of Rs 260 a quintal to Rs 5,515 a quintal). Also, the minimum threshold of long staple cotton was raised by Rs 468 a bale to Rs 9,903 (converted from Rs 275 a quintal to Rs 5,825 a quintal) for the current crop year July-June.

The increase in cotton prices ahead of the planting season augurs well for farmers despite a record procurement by the government owned Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and weak demand from textile mills due to 70-day of nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of (Covid-19). MCX offers trade in ginned cotton, a processed version of raw cotton to which the government fixes MSP. Hence, MSP range stands lower than the ginned cotton traded on MCX.





“Acreage under cotton across India so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) is higher by 24 per cent at 1.7 million hectare (ha) as farmers in the northern states including Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have brought more area under the fibre crop. By contrast, cotton acreage in Gujarat is expected to shrink at least by 10 per cent in 2020 - 21 as farmers might shift to more lucrative crops like groundnut amid a dim demand outlook due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vinod TP, analyst, Geojit Financial Services.

As per Ministry of agriculture, cotton sowing across the country till the first week of June reached near 16.7 lakh ha against 13.5 lakh ha sown by same period last year.

“Textile mills have gradually restarted operations after nationwide lockdown and have achieved 50-70 per cent of their operating capacity. We believe, their capacity would increase steadily further. A major quantity of cotton inventory with mills which stored before the lockdown, therefore, has been consumed. We expect cotton demand to increase by the end of June or early July. Looking at the demand scenario, we have reduced our discount offer albeit marginall,” said Pradeep Agarwal, chairman and managing director, CCI.



The public sector cotton procurement agency - CCI - has procured around 10 million bales of cotton worth Rs 25,000 crore this year and set the highest procurement record.

The CCI has lowered its discount price by Rs 200 a candy (1 candy=355 kg) on bulk purchases of cotton bales procured in 2018-19 (October-September) and 2019-20 marketing years. The revised discount ranges from Rs 8,000-9,800 per candy, compared with Rs 8,200-10,000 offered in May, and the revised discounts will be applicable till Jun 30.

“As markets started opening for cotton, Indian exports are expected to pick up as Indian rates are reportedly cheapest globally. An expected rise in exports to China, Vietnam and Bangladesh in coming days (with additional support from a firm dollar vs rupee) could support Indian prices,” said Ajitesh Mullick, Vice President (retail research), Religare Broking Ltd.