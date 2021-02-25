FB, Google, Twitter must remove content within 36 hours of govt order

The Government today announced new Information Technology rules to curb misuse of platforms. It mandated firms to appoint grievance officer, and disclose the first originator of the mischievous information and remove it as early as possible but not later than 36hours.

The rules also said that content depicting nudity or morphed pictures of women need to be removed within 24 hours.

The rules notified by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 will impact players such as Google, Facebook, among others. and will also include OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and so on.

Moreover, the rules make a distinction between intermediaries and significant intermediaries, who have a large number of users. The government will notify the threshold of the user base that will distinguish between the two.

"We have always been clear as a company that we welcome regulations that set guidelines for addressing today’s toughest challenges on the Internet. is committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platforms. The details of rules like these matter and we will carefully study the new rules that were just published. We acknowledge and appreciate the recognition from the Minister on the positive contributions of social media to the country. is an ally for India and the agenda of user safety and security is a critical one for our platforms. We will continue to work to ensure that our platforms play an enabling role in fuelling the exciting digital transformation of India," said a spokesperson.

and declined to comment.

The rules related to social media will be administered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, while those for OTTs and digital media will be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Several provisions for social media remain similar to a draft floated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in December 2018, while the provisions for OTTs to self regulate largely agree with the industry adoption of a Universal Self-Regulation Code for Online Curated Content Providers (OCCP), introduced earlier this month.

Originator of content and compliance officers:

While industry and experts largely welcomed the aim to regulate social media and big tech firms, among the most contentious provisions in the rules is that of identifying the originator of problematic content.

Significant social media intermediaries providing services primarily messaging services, will have to enable identification of the first originator of problematic content that may harm the country's interests and several other provisions described in the Rules. The social media intermediary will have to do this in response to a judicial order passed by a court or by a competent authority under section 69 of the IT Act.

The Rules further say: "Provided also that where the first originator of any information on the computer resource of an intermediary is located outside the territory of India, the first originator of that information within the territory of India shall be deemed to be the first originator of the information for the purpose of this clause."

"According to the rules, it seems that the government has decided to reach out only to the low hanging fruit i.e. the first India based person to share a post. Under the IT Act, you can hold a person who is outside India also liable for criminal content which impacts India. As long as the content lands in a computer or computer resource within India, you can exercise jurisdiction. Hence this is what the Govt should aim for - to hold the actual originator liable. If this is not implemented then effectively as a nation, rights for exercising extra territorial jurisdiction are being diluted," said N. S. Nappinai, Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Founder - Cyber Saathi.

Even though IT minister Ravi Shanker Prasad said the government would only want intermediaries to identify the originator and not the content of problematic messages, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has earlier said that attributing messages on the platform would undermine the end-to-end encryption, and its private nature, leading to possibilities of being misused.

In addition, the intermediaries will have to appoint a chief compliance officer responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules, a nodal contact person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies, and a resident grievance officer. All three should be Indian residents.

These provisions will make it difficult for messaging apps to function, said industry experts. “The provision mandating identification of the originator of information affects encrypted messaging platforms like Whatsapp and Signal. The traceability requirement coupled with the mandatory requirement for appointing a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact person and a Resident Grievance Officer might make it difficult for platforms like Signal and Telegram to provide services in India. This will definitely not be in the interest of the user who will then have a limited choice of applications,” said Prasanth Sugathan, Legal Director, Software Freedom Law Centre, India (SFLC.in).

Intermediaries will also have to publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary.

Intermediaries will have to take down content within 36 hours of being served a legal notice or an appropriate government agency under Section 79 (b) (3) of the Information Technology Act.