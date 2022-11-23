JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt asks exporters to utilise and reap benefits of India-Australia FTA

There is a need to go beyond the usual buyer-seller meets and get more aggressive towards their ways to sell products in the Australian market, people aware of the matter told Business Standard

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing joint press conference between India and Australia.
File image of Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing joint press conference between India and Australia.

With the India-Australia economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) set to kick in from January, the government is now pushing exporters to work out a strategy to utilise and reap the benefits of the trade deal.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 20:03 IST

