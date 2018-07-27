FDI in food processing sector surges 24% to $905 million in FY18

The (FDI) in the food processing sector rose 24 per cent in 2017-18 to $904.9 million, according to an official data.

into the sector stood at $727.22 million during 2016-17 financial year.

The sector attracted FDI worth $505.88 million and $515.86 million in 2015-16 and 2014-15 respectively, the data showed.

The government had in July last approved American e-commerce major Amazon's proposed $500 million investment in retailing of in India.

At present, 100 per cent FDI in food processing sector is allowed through automatic route. In 2016, the Centre allowed 100 per cent FDI through approval route for retail trading, including through e-commerce, in respect of manufactured and produced in India.

Food Processing Minister had in February this year said FDI in the sector could touch $1 billion in 2017-18.

The sector would attract an investment of $14 billion over the next 2-3 years as committed by the domestic and during the world food summit, she had said.

ALSO READ: Inbound FDI from tax havens shoot up in FY18

The World Food India 2017, organised by the ministry, attracted participation from 61 countries, 60 Global CEOs and more than 200 global companies.