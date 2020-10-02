Finance Ministry allows additional Rs 7,106 cr borrowing by UP, AP

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Daily recoveries exceed new infections for 5th consecutive day
Puducherry reports 452 fresh Covid-19 cases, six additional deaths
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
-
The Centre on Friday permitted Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to go for an additional borrowing of Rs 7,106 crore, to meet their expenditure requirements amid falling revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"The Ministry of Finance has granted additional borrowing permission to two more states, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, for successfully undertaking reforms in the public distribution system (PDS) and ease of doing business," an official statement said.
This will make an additional amount of Rs. 7,106 crore available to these states, it added.
Uttar Pradesh has become sixthstate to complete the reform process in PDS to implement the One Nation-One Ration Card system.
This has made the state eligible to raise an amount of Rs 4,851 crore through open market borrowings (OMBs).
Andhra Pradesh has became the first state in the country to successfully undertake ease of doing business reforms and has thus become eligible to raise an additional amount of Rs 2,525 crore through open market borrowings.
Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had also completed PDS reforms to enable the One Nation-One Ration Card system.
Last week, five states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura received the finance ministry's nod for additional Rs 9,913 crore borrowing, after meeting the reform condition of the implementation of One Nation-One Ration Card system.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government in May 2020 allowed an additional borrowing limit of up to 2 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to the states for the year 2020-21. This made an amount up to Rs 4,27,302 crore available to the states.
One per cent of this is subject to the implementation of four specific state-level reforms, where weightage of each reform is 0.25 per cent of GSDP. These reforms includeimplementation of the One Nation-One Ration Card system, ease of doing business reform, urban local body or utility reforms, and power sector reforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU