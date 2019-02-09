Financial crises often stem from the unseen, not the seen: Kenneth Rogoff

Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics at Harvard University and former chief economist at the international monetary fund (IMF), believes that the best of central banks could be hobbled by lack of political backing. This could play a critical role in the handling of the next crisis, which he believes may come sooner than one expects.

Speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of an ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company event, he spoke about demonetization, the independence of central banks and the problem with generals fighting the last war rather than the next one. Edited ...