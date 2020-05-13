Finmin may defer google tax on e-commerce firms based abroad to September

In continuation to the tax relief measures, the may defer the new equalisation levy, also known as google tax, till September on e-commerce companies that do not have permanent establishment in India, said government sources.

The ministry deliberated the matter with revenue department and Central Board of Direct Taxes after it received several representations from digital and tech companies, said one of the two people. The postponement would be till second quarter of this financial year.

E-commerce giants such as Amazon, Netflix, Flipkart, whose headquarter are not in India potentially have to pay the additional levy of 2 per cent from April 1.

Taking a cue from the international forums such as G20 / the organisation of the economic co-operation and development (OECD) and Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) dealing with digital economy, India introduced an equalisation levy in 2016 at the rate of 6 percent. This is for non-resident companies involved in online advertisement and related activities.

The Budget 2020, had further widened the scope and added an additional levy on consideration received or receivable by an ‘e-commerce operator’ from ‘e-commerce supply or services’, and is effective from April 1.

are of view that in such times the new levy will only make matters worse, as it will require businesses to make complicated changes to their internal systems, accounting and billing mechanisms in such a short notice.

The impact on multi-nationals are wider as the definition of term e-commerce operator and e-commerce supply is different in different nations. Under the new levy, the taxpayer need to access whether the IT services provided by them by a non-resident ( parent firm) to an Indian subsidiary could attract the levy.

“Prima-facie it appears that, in addition to normal e-commerce operators, it may also impact other non-resident service providers/ tech companies selling software/ technological solutions or services online through a digital platform owed/ operated/ managed by them to any customer in India. Thus, it may bring within its ambit all kind of on-line software sale transactions made by non-resident seller; online trainings and other services provided by non-resident service provider or even facilitated by a non-resident service provider through a digital/ online platform owned, operated or managed by it, according to a report by Nangia Andersen LLP, a tax consulting firm.

Tax experts believes that there are certain issues with the new levy which requires clarity and that is why it is difficult for companies to comply. For instance, it is not yet clear that what kind of business model of non-resident will qualify as a e-commerce operator. Whether tax treaty has any applicability in case of new levy. How to claim exemption, where a transaction is subject to income tax. And is there any mechanism in case of tax dispute if arise over difference of opinion on applicability of new levy between non-resident and Indian tax authorities.

The government collection on previous equalisation levy also known as has gone up to Rs 1,000 crore since its first began in 2016. This has promoted government to widened the jurisdiction of tax to other areas of digital sector. Government wanted to ensure that MNCs conducting significant business in places where they do not have a physical presence, be taxed in such jurisdictions. However, taxing these global giants has been going on at the 36-member forum that will affect India’s right to tax these companies.