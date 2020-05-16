Fiscal stimulus by FM is mostly credit oriented, says Subhash Chandra Garg

Subhash Garg, former Union finance and economic affairs secretary, tells Aditi Phadnis that economic recovery and state finances face a rocky road ahead, notwithstanding the PM’s Rs 20 trillion stimulus plan How seriously will the Covid-19 outbreak impact India’s economic growth and public finances? The lockdown of Indian economy to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 will push India into growth contraction for 2020-21.

It appears that India will have negative growth of more than 5 per cent, even if most economic activities resume in the next few weeks. Several businesses like ...