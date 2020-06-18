Fitch revises India outlook to negative from stable; affirms IDR at 'BBB-'

has revised the outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to negative from stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-'.

Fitch expects economic activity to contract by 5% in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) from the strict measures imposed since 25 March 2020, before rebounding by 9.5% in FY22.

"The rebound will mainly be driven by a low-base effect. Our forecasts are subject to considerable risks due to the continued acceleration in the number of new Covid-19 cases as the is eased gradually," Fitch said in a statement.

"It remains to be seen whether India can return to sustained growth rates of 6% to 7% as we previously estimated, depending on the lasting impact of the pandemic, particularly in the financial sector," it added.