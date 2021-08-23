FM announces plan to monetise assets, realise Rs 6 trillion till 2024-25

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a pipeline of assets that the Centre is looking to monetise to the tune of Rs six trillion over four years ending financial year 2024-25. This would constitute 14 per cent of the union government's outlay under the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

It covers 20 asset classes spread over 12 line ministries and departments. The top three sectors by value are roads, railways and power.

Announcing the plan, Sitharaman said," the asset monetisation programme is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation. This is necessary for creating employment opportunities, enabling high economic growth and seamlessly integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare.”

She further enumerated the reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government towards accelerated infrastructure development and for incentivising private sector investments. This included the recent scheme to incentivise state governments to recycle their assets for fast-tracking greenfield infrastructure.

Roads cover about 26,700 km and the plan is to monetise those assets to get Rs 1.6 trillion. National Highway Authority of India Nhai and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will drive this through Toll, Operate and Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (Invits) models.

Power transmission lines of 28,609 circuit-km would be monetised to garner Rs 45,200 crore. These will be driven by Power Grid Corporation. Hydro and solar power generation assets of six Gw would help the government realise Rs 39,832 crore through NTPC, NHPC, NLC.

Natural gas pipeline of 8,154 km would be monetised by GAIL with an indicative value of Rs 24,462 crore.

Petroleum product pipelines of Rs 3,930 crore will be monetised by IOCL, HPCL and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. Of this, Rs 22,503 crore are planned to come through public private partnerships (PPPs) and Invits.

The government will also monetise warehousing assets of 21 million sq mt to realise Rs 28,900 crore. These assets are currently owned by Food Corp of India and Department of Food and Public Distribution.

For railways, the plan is to monetise railway stations, passenger trains, good sheds, konkan railway, hill railway, dedicated freight corridor, railway stadiums to get Rs 1.52 trillion. .

For telecom, 286,000 km fibre and 14,917 towers of BSNL and MTNL are planned to be monetised, worth Rs 35,100 crore.

In aviation, the plan is to sell 25 airports and reduce the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) stake in existing airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. This would garner proceeds of Rs 20,782 crore.

In the shipping sector, 31 projects in nine major ports would be monetised to realise Rs 12,828 crore.

In the coal mining sector, 160 projects have been identified involving a value of Rs 28,747 crore. In sports, two national stadiums and two regional centres would be monetised to get a value of Rs 11,450 crore. In urban real estate, redevelopment of colonies and hospitality assets worth Rs 15,000 crore will be monetised.

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said, “The strategic objective of the programme is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital, which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments.”

He emphasized on the modality of such unlocking, which is envisaged to be tapped by way of structured contractual partnership as against privatisation or slump sale of assets.