FM asks advanced economies to scale up climate change financing commitments

-
ALSO READ
Climate change: PepsiCo aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040
India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar
World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden administration
World leaders applaud formal return of US to Paris climate pact
New climate pledges 'far short' of meeting Paris Agreement goals: UN
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged advanced economies to scale up their climate change financing commitments and help emerging countries build climate resilient infrastructure.
She said India has announced a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) consisting of nearly 7,000 projects and the government has adopted the route of reviving the economy through building infrastructure.
Sitharaman said the government is also looking at various routes for funding infrastructure, including by way of infrastructure debt fund or national bank for funding infrastructure, which would be taken up by Parliament soon.
Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI), the finance minister said natural disasters remind everyone of the risks that infrastructure faces and the vulnerabilities of countries due to climate change.
"I ... appeal to the advanced economies that commitment to financing climate change, transferring technologies, which are important for achieving climate related commitments and goals, will have to be ramped up, speeded up and scaled up.
"Climate finance requirements are at the core of everything that we do in building a resilient infrastructure," Sitharaman said.
She noted that multilateral institutions have played a very critical role in climate change financing and the developed countries have an obligation under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to provide funds to developing nations.
"It is required of developed countries to understand that the commitment made under the UNFCCC will have to be honoured.
"The quantitative commitment of USD 100 billion a year is something that advanced economies will have to recognise and that amount is itself ... is a meagre amount and has to be ramped up," Sitharaman said, adding that even that commitment is not being fulfilled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU