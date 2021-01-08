India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar asserted on Friday that India is the only country to keep its commitments on climate action, despite accounting for only six to seven per cent of total carbon emissions in the world.
Speaking at a webinar organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry here, Javadekar also claimed that the country is not responsible for climate change, but it is working towards enhancing the generation of solar and renewable energy.
"India is the only country which is honouring its commitment on climate change, even though it is not responsible for it. Several other countries are now preaching carbon neutralisation, something that Indian industry has adopted on its own.
"The Indian industry is taking steps themselves to go carbon neutral. And they are doing it responsibly," he said.
Javadekar also said that the country should gradually shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce pollution.
"Prices of EVs, as of now, are at least 40 per cent higher than their counterparts in diesel and petrol variants. But with the rising volume of EV sales, prices will come down," he stated.
The Union minister said initially 3000 battery charging stations will be set up along Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Agra highway.
The government has allowed a battery swapping policy as well, under which discharged batteries would be replaced at designated facilities.
Talking about the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, Javadekar said that the government had pumped in Rs 30 lakh crore to boost targeted sectors of the economy.
"This had helped the country to tread on the path of revival," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU