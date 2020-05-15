FM's Day 3 stimulus: Agriculture, allied activities get Rs 1.5-trn package

The announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, leaving aside the administrative measures, totalled Rs 1.5 trillion. Of this, Rs 35,000 crore will come from the Centre’s Budget over the next two to five years, top government sources told Business Standard.

From Wednesday’s announcements, the fiscal impact on the government’s finances was nearly Rs 40,000 crore (6.7 per cent), the sources said, out of a package of Rs 5.94 trillion. For Thursday, it was Rs 10,000 crore (3.2 per cent) of the Rs 1.36 trillion. For Friday, it was 23 per ...