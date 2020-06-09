JUST IN
FM Sitharaman to review credit flow with public sector banks on Tuesday

She will take stock of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme announced recently.

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the chiefs of all state-owned banks and the chairman of SIDBI on Tuesday to review the flow of credit after the opening up of the economy. She will take stock of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme announced recently.
