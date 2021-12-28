FMCG distributors may extend non-cooperation deadline as talks in progress

-
ALSO READ
FMCG distributors warn firms of 'non-co-operation', seek price parity
India and Russia discuss expanding cooperation in energy sector
US states to unveil $26 bn opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J
Margin war: Nestle India, ITC agree on price parity with distributors
Distributors write to FMCG companies for the second time on price parity
-
Distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), ranging from biscuits to shampoos, are likely to delay the January 1 deadline they set to stop working with the consumer goods companies as talks over their demand for similar margins as given to organised distribution platforms continue, officials said.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), a body that represents dealers and distributors, is in negotiation with several FMCG makers and this may stretch to next year, said an official.
Earlier, AICPDF had put a deadline of January 1, 2022, to address the price disparity and had threatened to drop products from their portfolio.
The federation had decided to call for a "non-cooperation" movement against FMCG companies from next year if B2B retailers, such as Jiomart, Walmart, Metro Cash & Carry, Booker, ElasticRun and udaan, continue to sell the products at lesser prices.
According to an AICPDF official, talks with several companies are going on and in some, they have also received favourable responses.
When asked about the deadline, the official told PTI, "Yes, we may extend as we are still talking to companies and are getting favourable responses."
Talks with three major companies like ITC, Nestle and Reckitt are over, he added
"We are in negotiations with almost seven companies right now," the official said.
Formed in 2019, AICPDF represents over 4,00,000 distributors and stockists across India.
Earlier, it had written to companies informing that B2B retailers are offering FMCG products to the retailers and local shops at lower products, what they offer and it is now "adversely affecting" their reputation and goodwill.
"Hence, our demand is that we also receive those products at prices at which we can also offer the same prices as Jio Mart /B2B companies," the association had said in an open letter to FMCG companies.
Moreover, AICPDF had also said its members would also "not launch any new product of the company" unless they get an undertaking from the FMCG makers that the said product is not available with B2B retailers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU