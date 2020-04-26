Force majeure to ban on transport of minerals, here're the key court orders

Force majeure pleas in times of Covid-19 Legal consequences of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown have apparently been dealt with differently by high courts, and the Supreme Court is yet to grapple with them in an appeal. The Delhi High Court last week stayed the encashment of eight bank guarantees because of the “unprecedented” lockdown and called it force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances beyond human control).

The interim order was passed in the suit Halliburton Offshore Services vs Vedanta. The latter was restrained from invoking the bank guarantees. Meanwhile, the ...