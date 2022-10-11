JUST IN
Sovereign Green Bonds: What lessons can India draw from other nations
Indian economy's slow-but-steady activity awaits festive season boost
As consulting firms enter tech, problems grow for Indian IT companies
India lost out more than its peers in forecast revisions for 2022
Recovery tracker: More air passengers, retail and recreation visits rise
UP govt to promote private industrial parks under the 'make-in-UP' theme
Rural tourism to be based on culture, economic characteristics in Rajasthan
Inclusive digitisation: G20 nations need to adopt inter-operable platforms
For UN missions, Bharat Forge rolls out 16 Kalyani M4 vehicles to Army
DoT may bring digital apps under licensing purview in draft telecom bill
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Sovereign Green Bonds: What lessons can India draw from other nations
Business Standard

Foreign manufacturers need FSSAI nod from Feb 1 for milk, meat exports

Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities to register with it for exporting products such as meat, milk and infant foods to India.

Topics
FSSAI | food product

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FSSAI
FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities to register with it for exporting products such as meat, milk and infant foods to India.

This will be effective from February 1, 2023.

In an order issued on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that it has been decided that registrations of foreign food manufacturing facilities, falling under five food categories, who are intended to export these products shall be mandatory.

These categories are milk and milk products; meat and meat products, including poultry, fish and their products; egg powder; infant food; and nutraceuticals.

The FSSAI has requested all competent authorities of exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India.

Based on information provided by them, the FSSAI will register these facilities on its portal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FSSAI

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.