From GST collection to car sales, macro data signals steady recovery

GST mop-up rises 7% to Rs 1.13 trillion in Feb
Goods and services tax collection surpassed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the fifth consecutive month, touching Rs 1.13 trillion in February, according to provisional data released by the government on Monday. The robust mop-up could partially be attributed to the government’s drive against GST evaders and fake bills, apart from tightened compliance measures and overall improvement in the economy. GST collection grew seven per cent over the corresponding period last year, when it was Rs 1.05 trillion, and was partially lower than the record of Rs 1.19 trillion achieved in January, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed. Collections posted growth for the sixth consecutive month. Read more…
Manufacturing PMI eases slightly to 57.5
Growth in manufacturing activity eased a bit in February compared to the previous month but it remained at an elevated level, showed a widely-tracked survey on IHS purchasing managers’ index (PMI). PMI inched down to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January. In PMI parlance, a reading above 50 is growth and below it is contraction. Although easing from January, the pace of growth remained sharp in the context of historical data, said a commentary associated with the release of data. Read more…
Auto sales pick up pace but industry cautious
Rising fuel prices didn’t put the brakes on the recovery in car sales, but industry executives warned that a continued rise in petrol and diesel prices could impact sentiment soon. “The rising preference for personal mobility is still driving car sales and we saw that in the monthly sales numbers of February. However, there is likely to be an impact if fuel price continues to rise,” said Naveen Soni, senior vice-president of Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM). Read more…
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU