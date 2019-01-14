JUST IN
From March 1, you can't sell, use plastic in Puducherry as govt imposes ban

On March 23 last year, Maharashtra govt imposed a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items

ANI  |  Puducherry 

Puducherry government has imposed a ban on the sale and use of plastic products in the Union Territory from March 1.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy made the announcement on Sunday.

"Puducherry government will impose a ban on plastic usage from March 1, 2019," Narayanasamy told media here.

The decision has been taken to keep the environment clean, he added.

On March 23 last year, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items. On April 13, the Bombay High Court had called the ban 'reasonable'.
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019.

