Fuel sales tax hike double whammy for struggling road transporters

The road transport sector, reeling from poor demand amid COVID-19, and shrinking output in the manufacturing sector and the capital goods industry, will be hit further with the hike on fuel sales tax. Owing to reduced demand and a drop in global crude oil prices, freight rates on key trunk routes came down 2-3 per cent in February, according to the Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training (IFTRT), based in New Delhi.

The only reprieve for transporters in the near to medium term is a bumper rabi crop, the harvesting of which has begun. The government raised fuel taxes by Rs 3 per ...