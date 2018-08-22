Fuelled by steel production, coking coal imports may climb to 58 mt by 2023

by India is seen rising to 58 million tonnes by 2023, appreciating by 23 per cent over 47 million tonnes recorded in 2017-18.

Imports of the key would be fuelled by growth in Also, tightness in domestic supplies will aid imports. A report by ratings agency CRISIL forecasts the demand for metallurgical coal in the country to reach 65 million tonnes (mt) by 2023, up from 51 mt in FY18, marking a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of five per cent.

By contrast, the domestic supply of coking coal is expected to be tepid despite a of 9.5 per cent in the comparable period. In FY23, the country’s coking coal output is pegged at just 19 mt. Lacklustre production within the country is bound to drive imports which will have a dominant share of 85-87 per cent in the total coking coal consumption over the next five years, the report by CRISIL Research adds.

Steel-makers are fretting over rising input costs, particularly coking coal, whose imports are escalating. Higher import bill is a perceived threat to the competitiveness of domestic steel making.

“The demand for coking coal in the country is set to touch 88 mt by 2020. This has sparked concerns as there is no let up in our import dependence. Some steel plants have developed alternative technology with steep initial capital costs to curb Such plants can be incentivised by way of financial benefits like supply of indigenous non-coking coal at subsidised rates at FSA (fuel supply agreements)," said a senior official with a steel company.

Recently, the (CAG) flayed the state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for its excess dependence on inspite of its captive resources. Of its annual coking coal requirement of about 15 mt, SAIL imports 12-13 mt, the central auditor observed in its report.

Globally, coking coal demand is expected to be positive over the next five years, led by revival in steel demand. Global output is set to expand, buoyed by the resumption of coking coal mines that were shut by government orders in China, the resolution of transport bottlenecks in Australia and the doing away of restrictive policies in the US. Presently, slow-moving cargo at the major coal handling ports in Australia and China is delaying deliveries and resultantly, causing prices to soar. However, with the resumption in supplies from major exporters and moderate coking coal demand persisting, CRISIL Research hopes prices to fall only marginally and range in $190-200 per tonne in 2018. Coking coal prices are poised to soften further to $175-185 per tonne in 2019.