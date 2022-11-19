JUST IN
Old Pension Scheme approved by Punjab Cabinet, says CM Bhagwant Mann
India on its way to become $30 trn economy, developed nation by 2047: Goyal
Inflation moderation key to sustain retail sales growth: Retail body chief
Trai recommends applying trusted source procurement rule on data centres
Economy resilient, on track to grow at about 7% in FY23: RBI report
India to be a semiconductor manufacturing hub: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
E-commerce fake reviews: Centre to issue standard guidelines next week
UK backs India, Germany, Japan, Brazil as permanent members of UNSC
ONDC a 'game-changer' in democratising e-commerce business: Piyush Goyal
India likely to join IPEF's first negotiating round next month in Brisbane
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Old Pension Scheme approved by Punjab Cabinet, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Business Standard

G20 presidency would be a big boost to investment in tourism: Kishan Reddy

Reddy said that Mizoram is a beautiful state with huge potential in adventure and eco-tourism and that ITM plans to facilitate interaction between government agencies and stakeholders.

Topics
G20  | tourism | India

IANS  |  Aizawl 

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)
G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)

Union Tourism and DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Friday that the assumption of G20 presidency by India would be a big boost in opening the scope of investment for hospitality as well as adventure, cruise and wellness tourism.

Reddy, who inaugurated the three-day 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) Aizawl on Thursday evening, said that he is hopeful that G20 meetings which would be held across the country, including in the northeast, would provide a platform to showcase the culture, history and tourism potential of the region to the world.

While addressing another event on Friday, Reddy said that Mizoram is a beautiful state with huge potential in adventure and eco-tourism and that ITM plans to facilitate interaction between government agencies and stakeholders.

The minister thanked the state government for setting up YUVA Tourism Clubs in schools and colleges.

Highlighting the various development works in the northeast, Reddy said that undertaking a large number of projects by the Central government for the all-round development of the region indicated the commitment of the Union government to bring holistic development to the northeast region.

A large number of events are being held as part of the ITM. These include interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders, presentations by eight northeastern states on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, B2B meetings, where buyers from different regions of the country would engage in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the northeast region.

An exhibition has also being organised to showcase the tourism products of the participating states.

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the northeastern states on rotation basis with Mizoram hosting this mart for the first time this year.

The earlier editions of this mart were held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 08:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.