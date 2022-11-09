Another lotus blooms

is due to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 nations — the — on December 1 from the current president, Indonesia. The presidency does not come with any formal power other than some influence over the agenda. Yet that itself is not inconsiderable, because it allows well-prepared governments to turn the discussion in the directions they prefer. India’s plans for the agenda are as yet awaited, with just a few weeks to go. Instead, what the government has decided to release first is the logo for the meetings and summit, as well as a “theme” and a web site. These were done through a dedicated speech by Prime Minister (PM) that will be carefully parsed in foreign ministries around the world for anything it might reveal about India’s intentions.