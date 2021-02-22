Gadkari reviews Telangana projects, including Rs 15,980 cr Ring Road

-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a meeting to review highway projects in Telangana, including the proposed Rs 15,980 crore Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad.
The ring road project comprises two parts -- Rs 9,500 crore northern part and Rs 6,480 crore southern portion.
Later addressing the media, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who was present in the meeting, said in-principle approval has been granted for the Northern RRR, while a delegation from Telangana has requested the Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari to sanction the Southern project as well.
Reddy said Gadkari assured completion of the RRR in three years, provided land acquisition work was completed by the state.
Reddy added that the 340-km project will be a game-changer for Telangana
The Northern and Southern parts of the proposed project will connect Sangareddy - Narsapur - Toopran - Gajwel - Jagdevpur - Choutuppal - Shadnagar - Sangareddy.
Important national and state highways like NH-65 (Pune - Machilipatnam), NH-161 (Sangareddy - Nanded - Akola), NH-765D (Hyderabad - Medak), NH-44 (Srinagar - Kanyakumari), SH-1 (Hyderabad - Ramagundam) and NH-163 (Hyderabad - Bhopalpatnam) will also be connected through the RRR, he added.
"In total, it will cater to and serve about 40 per cent of the population of the state. The project road also provides a connectivity to tourist places such as Yadadri etc," he said.
Once the project is constructed as an access controlled expressway, the travel time and vehicle operation costs for commercial and non-commercial vehicles will get reduced by a great extent, he said.
A number of industrial clusters, IT centres, logistics parks, pharma industries, recreational facilities, among others, are expected to get established in and around the project road which would provide a big boost to the economy of Telangana, Reddy said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
