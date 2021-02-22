Central govt looting people: Sachin Pilot on rising fuel prices

-
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday questioned the silence of BJP leaders on inflation and rising fuel prices.
The central government is looting people of their hard-earned money by unexpectedly increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic gas, the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.
He said during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government, BJP leaders used to "make a lot of noise over the issue of inflation but now they are silent.
In 12 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.63 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.84.
Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. On Saturday, petrol price touched an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai while diesel rate crossed Rs 88-mark.
