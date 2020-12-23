Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 8,341 cr Rajasthan highway projects

Union Minister will on Thursday inaugurate and lay foundation stones for worth Rs 8,341 crore in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

These projects are for a total length of 1,127 kms.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for 18 in tomorrow," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Union Minister V K Singh and several ministers from the state.

"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometers, involving construction value of Rs 8,341 crore," the statement added.

Paving the way for development of Rajasthan, these roads will enhance connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.

