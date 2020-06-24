JUST IN
Galwan clash: Imports from Hong Kong boom as trade with China slows

India's trade deficit with China is on a downward trajectory, and hit a 5-year low in FY20 due to lower imports and higher exports, but trade deficit with Hong Kong continues to rise.

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Hong Kong has emerged a beneficiary of the India-China conflict, with Indian importers increasingly sourcing their requirements from the Special Administrative Region (SAR), which has a separate jurisdiction under the World Trade Organisation (WTO). India’s trade deficit with China is on a downward trajectory, and hit a 5-year low in FY20 due to lower imports and higher exports, but trade deficit with Hong Kong continues to rise.

In FY20, the same increased to a record high of $6.3 billion (annualised basis), from $5 billion a year ago. This was driven by a sharp rise in ...

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 23:15 IST

