Galwan Valley clash: Govt plans to cap China FPI investments at 5%

The department of economic affairs (DEA) and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are considering capping investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the countries sharing a land border with India, especially China, at 5 per cent, said persons in the know.

Currently, an FPI or a beneficial owner is allowed to hold up to 10 per cent in a listed stock. The sources said the proposal had already been discussed by the DEA and Sebi and is awaiting feedback from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “The markets regulator and the ministry of ...