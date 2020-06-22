Our imports are driven by pure economics, not love for China: Rathin Roy

Rathin Roy, director of National Institution of Public Finance and Policy, steps down from position in August, after a seven-year stint.

In this interaction with Arup Roychoudhury, Roy speaks on his reasons for resigning and his future plans. Roy, who has also been a former advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also says that India will have to make a plan to produce more cheaper if it hopes to compete with China, instead of a ‘childish pique’ of boycotting products, and that any decision to monetize the deficit should be accompanied by a clear plan on what the outcome of ...