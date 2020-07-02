Garib Kalyan Yojana to clear FCI's bulging stocks, but may hurt finances

The government’s decision to extend the free grains distribution under the Garib Kalyan Package for another five months starting from July will not only provide some relief to millions of poor people, but also help in clearing its bulging grain inventories.

However, the food subsidy burden is expected to balloon sharply and that could further strain the already stretched finances of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), by increasing its dependency on loans and market borrowings. Unless, government decides to increase its budgetary allocation for food subsidy in 2020-21 to pay ...