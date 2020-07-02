JUST IN
RBI asks banks, NBFCs to reclassify MSMEs as per revised criteria
Business Standard

Garib Kalyan Yojana to clear FCI's bulging stocks, but may hurt finances

FCI already had an outstanding unpaid loan of around Rs 254,000 crore from National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) as on March 31, 2020

Topics
Indian Economy | Economic stimulus | food grains

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The government’s decision to extend the free grains distribution under the Garib Kalyan Package for another five months starting from July will not only provide some relief to millions of poor people, but also help in clearing its bulging grain inventories.

However, the food subsidy burden is expected to balloon sharply and that could further strain the already stretched finances of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), by increasing its dependency on loans and market borrowings. Unless, government decides to increase its budgetary allocation for food subsidy in 2020-21 to pay ...

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 20:22 IST

