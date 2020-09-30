Giriraj Singh releases booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

JUST IN
Can't give Rs 100 per quintal incentive to stop stubble burning: EPCA
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The PMMSY scheme aims to enhance fish production to 220 lakh tons by 2024-25.

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday released a booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) that will guide beneficiaries and other stakeholders about the scheme.

Singh released the 2nd edition of the newsletter Matsya Sampada and the booklet on PMMSY which provides a comprehensive outline of the different components/activities of the PMMSY scheme and modalities of submission of the proposals, an official statement said.

Singh expressed confidence that this booklet will act as an all-inclusive guide to all the beneficiaries and stakeholders in assisting them in knowing the modalities of availing the benefits from the PMMSY.

It will also serve as an indispensable tool to the beneficiaries in knowing about different activities of the PMMSY.

Singh reiterated that the ambitious scheme will result in doubling export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crore and generate about 55 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in fisheries sector over a period of next five years, the statement said.

First Published: Wed, September 30 2020. 22:46 IST

