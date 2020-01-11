Global oil mkt well supplied, crude price to remain at $60/bbl: IEA chief

At a time when tensions between Iran and the United States (US) threaten to raise crude oil prices, FATIH BIROL, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), tells Shine Jacob that the world has enough oil to tide over any crisis. He believes 1 million barrels per day of surplus oil will help keep prices at $60 a barrel.

Edited Excerpts: How do you see the situation in West Asia and the concerns in the crude oil market? As expected, the oil markets did not react so badly. If you look at the past one year, from January 2019 to January this year, oil remained around ...