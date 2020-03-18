Global spread of coronavirus to significantly slow economic growth: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Four Indians on board cruise ship test positive
Coronavirus wrap: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus outbreak: India bans air travel from UK, Europe till March 31
Coronavirus wrap: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus LIVE: Iran reports 11 new deaths, Ireland confirms first case
-
The global spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will slow economic growth significantly, amplifying effect on several sectors. On March 6, Moody’s Investor Services revised downward gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for G-20 economies to 1 per cent in 2020, from 1.7 per cent in 2019, and for the emerging G-20 to 3.8 per cent in 2020, from 4.2 per cent in 2019, including a substantive slowdown in China.
The ability of some companies to withstand the effects of the virus will depend on its duration. There is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the forecasts, admits Moody's Investor Services, since events are unfolding very rapidly on a daily basis.
Source: Moody's Investors Services
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU