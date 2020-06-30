JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Current GST regime is riddled with problems: Manpreet Singh Badal
Business Standard

Goa likely to see steepest contraction in economy in 2020-21, shows data

India Ratings and Research expects the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of all states in India to contract in FY21

Topics
Goa | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

loss, economy, shares, stocks, market, investment, savings, gdp, growth, revenue
The contraction will be in the range of 1.4-14.3%.

Goa is likely to witness the steepest contraction in the economy in 2020-21, followed by Gujarat, according to projections by India Ratings and Research. The agency expects the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of all states in India to contract in FY21, which witnessed lockdown since March 25, eased in phases from the middle of April. The contraction will be in the range of 1.4-14.3%.

chart
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 00:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU