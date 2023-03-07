JUST IN
Govt agencies to buy red onion as prices plunge on surplus output

Govt said it has directed two of its agencies to "immediately intervene" and purchase red onion crops from the market after prices fell significantly over last month, resulting in protests by farmers

Topics
onion price | Ministry Of Agriculture | Agriculture

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

The trigger for the abnormal increase in onion prices is a decline in its production

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government on Tuesday said it has directed two of its agencies to "immediately intervene" and purchase red onion crops from the market after prices fell significantly over the last month, resulting in protests by farmers.

Prices of the crop have fallen to as low as 200 rupees ($2.44) per 100 kilograms prompting some farmers to dump the crop in fields in the western state of Maharashtra, the largest producer of red onion in the country, where rates have fallen sharply.

"The experts attribute this fall due to overall increased production in other states, reducing the dependence on the supplies from the major producing district of the country i.e. Nashik," the government said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest exporter of onion, primarily meeting demand of Asian countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and Malaysia.

($1 = 81.8500 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 22:09 IST

