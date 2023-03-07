JUST IN
Cess, surcharge collections increase by 133% between FY'18 and FY'23
29.3% persons aged 15-24 yrs not in education, employment or training: NSSO
Centre likely to identify five coastal shipping projects for PPP in FY24
NaMo free dialysis centre, 100th Janaushadhi Kendra launched in Bengaluru
DoT expected to exempt small 5G transceivers from clearance process
PM Modi exhorts India Inc to make most of budget, ramp up investments
PMBJP scheme removed medical expense worries of crores of Indians, says PM
Govt explains guidelines for paid endorsements by social media influencers
Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics
India's Q4 economic growth in 2022 to be temporary: Moody's Analytics
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Cess, surcharge collections increase by 133% between FY'18 and FY'23
icon-arrow-left
India will soon have its own 'AI program': MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Business Standard

Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion G20 meet concludes in Hyderabad

The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under G20 India Presidency concluded here on Tuesday

Topics
G20 meeting | Financial Inclusion

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

India's G20 presidency
India's G20 presidency

The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under G20 India Presidency concluded here on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the two-day meeting was led by GPFI Co-Chair and G20 India Presidency and saw participation from Ministry of Finance and Central Bank representatives from G20 and non-G20 countries and international organisations.

The meeting also witnessed announcement of the selection of the new long-term Co-Chairs of the GPFI. India and Italy were announced as the new GPFI Co-Chairs with support from the whole membership. They have been selected for duration of three years and their tenure will commence from 2024, it said.

During the plenary, the GPFI members discussed and agreed on the way forward for important deliverables for the year including those on Digital Financial Inclusion, SME Finance.

A dedicated workshop was also organised for the development of GPFI Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) 2023 which will guide the financial inclusion work under G20 for 2024-26, it further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 meeting

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 21:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.