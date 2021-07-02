Govt announces inclusion of retail and wholesale trades under MSMEs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under as per which they will also now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.



He said the retail and wholesale trade sector was left out of the ambit of (micro, small and medium enterprises).



"Now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also benefit from priority sector lending under RBI guidelines," the MSME minister added.



In a tweet, he said the government is committed to strengthening and make them engines of economic growth.



The revised guidelines will benefit 2.5 crore retail and wholesale The move would also allow them to register on Udyam portal.



Commenting on the development, Confederation of All India (CAIT) said, with this decision, will be able to avail requisite finances from banks and financial institutions under priority sector lending.



Besides, now the traders can avail the benefits of several other government schemes for MSMEs, it said in a statement.

