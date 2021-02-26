Govt extends ban on international flights till the end of March

-
The central government on Friday extended the ban on international flights till the end of March, according to reports.
In a circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA are exempted from the ban.
The restriction on such lights was supposed to end on February 28. It has been in place since March last year.
