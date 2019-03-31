Govt extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by 6 months

The government on Sunday extended deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with by 6 months till September 30, 2019, an official statement said.

In a tweet, the Income Tax department clarified the reports in media that PAN numbers which were not linked with by March 21 may be invalidated.

The recent extension for intimating number and linking it with PAN is September 30, unless specifically exempted, the department said, adding it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income with effect from April 1, 2019.