Govt extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by 6 months

-
ALSO READ
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today: Here's how you link both the cards
Linking Aadhaar with voter ID may be mandatory: Here's what you must know
Last day to file delayed income tax return for FY18: A step-by-step guide
Govt move to charge us for Aadhaar e-KYC to make services costly: Industry
Registering for Aadhaar in 2019
-
The government on Sunday extended deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by 6 months till September 30, 2019, an official statement said.
In a tweet, the Income Tax department clarified the reports in media that PAN numbers which were not linked with Aadhaar by March 21 may be invalidated.
The recent extension for intimating Aadhaar number and linking it with PAN is September 30, unless specifically exempted, the department said, adding it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income with effect from April 1, 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU