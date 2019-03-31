JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by 6 months

The recent extension for intimating Aadhaar number and linking it with PAN is September 30, unless specifically exempted, the IT department said

BS Web Team 

Aadhaar-PAN linking
Photo: Shutterstock

The government on Sunday extended deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by 6 months till September 30, 2019, an official statement said.

In a tweet, the Income Tax department clarified the reports in media that PAN numbers which were not linked with Aadhaar by March 21 may be invalidated.

The recent extension for intimating Aadhaar number and linking it with PAN is September 30, unless specifically exempted, the department said, adding it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing the return of income with effect from April 1, 2019.
First Published: Sun, March 31 2019. 20:33 IST

