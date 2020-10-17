Govt extends Home Secy Ajay Bhalla's tenure till Aug 2021

The Central government on Saturday extended the tenure of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla up to August 22, 2021. He was due to retire on November 30.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, took charge as the Home Secretary on August 22 last year, succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who is currently serving as Cabinet Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of Bhalla beyond the date of his superannuation "upto August 22, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier", said Ministry of Personnel order.

Bhalla was an officer on special duty (OSD) in the before being appointed as the Home Secretary. Prior to that, he was the Union Power Secretary.

