Govt extends timeline for feedback on draft e-commerce rules to July 21

The consumer affairs ministry on Monday acceded to industry demands and extended the deadline for companies to send their views on the proposed changes on consumer protection (e-commerce) rules to July 21.
With requests pouring in from the top companies, the Centre gave them more time to assess and submit their views on the proposed amendments, aimed to tighten the regulatory regime in the e-commerce space.
The consumer affairs ministry had sought comments from relevant stakeholders and had given them two weeks’ time--till July 6--to submit their inputs.
Last week, top companies including Amazon, Tata Group, Flipkart, Paytm and Snapdeal reached out to the government, requesting the deadline for submitting comments be extended till the end of this month or at least by 20 days. This was also a demand of several industry lobby groups.
E-commerce firms had also told the government that there is a need to relook at the draft e-commerce rules and raised concerns that the proposed changes in the rules will have a negative impact on their business models.
However, the consumer affairs ministry had said the idea is to safeguard consumer interests pertaining to e-commerce, including the rights to be protected against unfair trade practice. “We believe that our most important stakeholder is the consumer and we wanted to make sure that consumer protection prevails over everything else. By announcing the e-commerce policy for consumer protection, we have demonstrated that our first and foremost concern is the consumer, 130 crore Indians are our first and foremost priority,” consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal had said on Friday.
