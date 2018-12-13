Govt forms 7-member panel under BBB to select MD for PSU insurance firms

-
ALSO READ
Private firms across general insurance sector post higher growth rate: ICRA
Life insurance players clocking strong growth in protection policies
Govt mulls 100% FDI in insurance broking; insurers' cap to stay at 49%
Growth from smaller cities faster than metros: Liberty Insurance's Asthana
LIC board gives in principle approval to acquire 14.9% stake in IDBI Bank
-
The government has constituted a seven-member panel to select managing directors of public sector insurance companies.
According to sources, the panel would be headed by Banks Board Bureau (BBB) chairman B P Sharma.
The other members of the panel are Financial Services Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary and Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, sources said.
Besides, three insurance sector experts -- G N Bajpai, Mathew Varghese and T Bhargava -- have been appointed on the selection panel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU