Govt forms 7-member panel under BBB to select MD for PSU insurance firms

The government has constituted a seven-member panel to select managing directors of companies.

According to sources, the panel would be headed by (BBB) chairman B P Sharma.

The other members of the panel are Financial Services Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary and Chairman of Regulatory and Development Authority of India, sources said.

Besides, three sector experts -- G N Bajpai, Mathew Varghese and T Bhargava -- have been appointed on the selection panel.